Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market worth $18.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type (Aqueous, Solvent), Metal Type (Steel, Aluminum, Cooper), Ingredient (Surfactants, Chelating Agent, Solvent), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", will grow to USD 18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 14.1 billion in 2022.





This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand for metal from end-use industries. Metal cleaning chemicals are witnessing increasing demand from automotive, aerospace, electronics, manufacturing, and other industries as a result of increasing consumption of metals. As per the World Steel Association, advanced high-strength steel is used in the manufacturing of most new vehicles, which help them to attain vehicle safety and fuel efficiency. These advanced high-strength steel account for around 60% of the vehicle's body structure. The global transportation industry is among the significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), which has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for reducing these emissions.

Aqueous cleaner projected to be the fastest growing cleaner type, during the forecast period

Metal cleaning chemicals are used to remove dirt, oil, grease, stains, corrosion oxides, rust particulates, scale, and stencil marks. Maintenance cleaning usually involves removing much higher levels of contamination. The metal cleaning chemicals market is segmented in two types based on cleaner type, namely, aqueous and solvent based cleaners. Aqueous solutions dominate the metal cleaning sector because of the low VOC content and low toxicity. Aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are available in powder or liquid form. Due to their easier handling and dosage, no dust is emitted during filling. Liquid products are preferred in industrial cleaning. Most cleaners belong to the group of alkaline or neutral cleaners, whereas acid cleaners play a minor role

Solvents is projected to be the fastest growing ingredient type in terms of value, during the forecast period

Solvents is projected to be the fastest growing ingredient type in terms of value, during the forecast period. Solvents used in industrial cleaners include alcohols (ethanol, isopropanol), glycols, glycol ethers, and terpenes (pinene, d-limonene). Products in trigger spray bottles usually contain glycol ethers, the most common being 2-butoxyethanol (ethylene glycol mono-nbutylether). Other solvents include pine oil, citrus oils (variously called orange oil, lemon oil, or primary terpene d-limonene), and alcohols (isopropanol, ethanol). Pine oil appears in products in widely varying quantities. Demand from manufacturing end-use industry is expected to drive the demand for solvents.

Cooper is projected to be the fastest growing metal type in terms of value, during the forecast period

Copper is a semi-precious, ductile metal, which has the highest electrical conductivity among all commercial metals. Pure copper is used as a conductor of heat and electricity. It is also a main building material and an important element for several metal alloys. According to Live Science, copper ranks as the third-most-consumed industrial metal in the world, after steel and aluminium. About three-quarters of copper go to electrical wires, telecommunication cables, and electronics applications. Copper is also used in water pipelines, intelligent houses and buildings, power lines, electrical appliances, healthcare, environment-related industries, computers, and communication devices which is expected to drive the market demand.

Healthcare is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in terms of value, during the forecast period

Healthcare is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in terms of value, during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, cleaning entails preparing a surface for sterilization. The goals of healthcare cleaning procedures are to keep instruments and equipment clean and sterile, prolong their working life, minimize cross-contamination, and reduce medical waste. The ideal detergent for cleaning reusable instruments should have a neutral pH to prevent corrosion or other surface degradation.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for metal cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of metal cleaning chemicals in 2021, and is also projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. The high economic growth in developing countries and increasing disposable incomes have made Asia Pacific an attractive market for metal cleaning chemicals. The tremendous growth of industrial production, increased trade, and the rise in the demand for vehicles are primarily responsible for the high consumption of metal cleaning chemicals in the region. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for metal cleaning chemicals in Asia Pacific.

Market Players

The key players in the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Quaker Chemical Corporation (US), Stepan Company (US), The Chemours Company (US), and The Dow Chemical Company (US)

