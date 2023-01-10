

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sotera Health Company (SHC) is up over 51% at $13.06 Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is up over 31% at $29.60 Frontline plc (FRO) is up over 24% at $14.07 Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is up over 24% at $11.58 Locafy Limited (LCFY) is up over 21% at $8.18 CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is up over 20% at $12.50 MariaDB plc (MRDB) is up over 8% at $4.00 Stem, Inc. (STEM) is up over 7% at $8.75



In the Red



G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is down over 15% at $3.71 Euronav NV (EURN) is down over 14% at $13.66 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is down over 10% at $186.50 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 10% at $11.59 MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 10% at $5.01



