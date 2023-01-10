P&S Market Research Pvt Ltd: Beauty Devices Market is Expected to Grow With 21.3% CAGR till 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the beauty devices market revenue stood at $66,336.5 million, and it is set to progress by 21.3% from 2022 to 2030, reaching $311,095.1 million by 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.





This is mainly ascribed to the rising awareness about aesthetics, increasing personal care spending, surging incidence of hormonal disorders, and rising frequency of dermatological diseases. In addition, the mounting geriatric population, coupled with the rising per capita income, has a positive impact on the market.

Beauty Devices Gaining Popularity because of Rising Appearance Awareness

The growing awareness about the safety ratings and benefits of devices based on laser and other forms of energy, is the major contributor to the growth of the market. The FDA has approved laser skin tightening for the lessening of wrinkles, skin laxity, and fine lines. Such devices have fewer side-effects, minimal invasion, lower discomfort than traditional liposuction, and quick recovery.

LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices Sales Booming Globally

LED therapy and photorejuvenation device sales are projected to grow at the fastest pace, of over 21%, in the years to come. This can be credited to the increasing usage of such instruments for treating pigmentation, blemishes, sun-induced freckles, wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots worldwide.

Furthermore, photorejuvenation boosts collagen production and cures vascular abnormalities, including redness, broken capillaries, spider veins, and rosacea. It also decreases the pore size and encourages the production of dormant body cells.

Majority of Beauty Devices Used at Salons

In 2022, the salon category held the largest market share, of approximately 55%, and the situation is expected to be the same in the years to come. This will be due to the acceptance of professional aesthetic lasers in salons worldwide to decrease the irritation and redness linked with conditions such as rosacea and acne. These devices focus their energy at the specific area of the body that needs to be treated and leave the other areas undamaged.

The snowballing need for beauty services and the increasing number of salons across the world are the major contributors to the growth of this category.

North America Is Highest Revenue Generator

North America held the largest market share, of approximately 40%, in 2022. This can be credited to the rising per capita income and increasing concerns regarding looks, which lead to more spending on cosmetic devices, in order to look better.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate in the future, driven by the growing frequency of skin illnesses, technological enhancements, and the rapid shift toward at-home aesthetic devices.

Beauty Devices Market Report Coverage

By Type

Hair Removal

Cleansing

Acne Treatment

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Therapy and Photorejuvenation

Oxygen/Facial Steaming

Hair Growth

Dermarolling

Cellulite Reduction

By Usage

Salon

Spa

At-Home

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



New Zealand



Taiwan



Singapore



Indonesia



Vietnam



Malaysia



Thailand



Sri Lanka

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia



Benelux



Poland



Turkey



Switzerland



Czech Republic



Hungary



Slovakia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E.



Iran



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



Kuwait



Oman



Qatar



Bahrain

