NAI UK Leverages NAI Global Platform to Serve Clients in 9 Countries and 12 Markets

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / NAI Global President & CEO Jay Olshonsky, FRICS, SIOR, CCIM, announced that NAI UK is in the process of completing 12 lease transactions in nine countries and 12 markets in collaboration with NAI Global offices and trusted affiliates.

The transactions are mostly lease acquisitions for office space and range from a few thousand square feet to 80,000 square feet, though two of the projects involve space dispositions as well as lease renewals and expansions.

NAI UK is one of the only property consultancies exclusively advising occupiers across the UK. The team are tenant representation specialists and focused on the acquisition and disposition of real estate for occupiers in the office, life science and industrial sectors. The firm also operates a project management arm (CORE Project Services) with extensive project management and building-surveying experience, a Co-Working Office platform (negotiating space similar to WeWork and called CORE Working). In addition, the firm provides Transaction, Account and Portfolio Management services to a range of clients on their global portfolios.

NAI UK clients include VeriFone Inc., Westcon, WithSecure, ERCE and a couple that wish to remain confidential.

Cooperating NAI Global U.S. offices in the transactions are NAI Miami (Miami, FL), NAI Brannen Goddard (Atlanta, GA), NAI Hiffman (Chicago, IL) while the international NAI Global offices that have or are participating in the commercial real estate work are NAI Netherlands, NAI Harcourt (Australia) and NAI Apollo (Germany).

The markets where the leases were completed or are ongoing are in Toronto (Canada), Johannesburg (South Africa), Vienna (Austria), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Atlanta (USA), Sydney (Australia), Miami (USA), Singapore (the sovereign island country), Chicago (USA), Mauritius (East Africa), Dusseldorf (Germany) and Perth (Australia).

In addition, NAI UK is working on its first inbound referral from NAI Global Corporate Services on a project to identify a 30,000-square-foot logistics facility for a wholesale and media supply company in the greater London marketplace.

Sim Khatkar serves the office as Managing Director, while Matt Swash, Sean Cleaver, James Horrocks, Johnny Bray and Spencer Meredith round out the leadership team as Senior Directors. NAI UK's primary office operate from two offices; one in Central London and the other in The Thames Valley. The firm joined NAI Global in June 2021.

"As occupier services specialists, we were very keen on affiliating with the biggest and best international real estate services platform that offers comprehensive commercial real estate services in many, many markets, and NAI Global was always our first choice. The work we are providing our clients globally is proof positive that the network works," said Matt Swash.

About NAI Global

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 300 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 5,100 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.1 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com.

Contacts:

SOURCE: NAI Global

