Rogers Building Solutions Named in ENR 2022 Top 600 Specialty Contractors

DOUGLASVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Rogers Building Solutions ("RBS" or the "Company"), a national provider of HVAC, mechanical, and plumbing services, has been named in the Engineering News-Record ("ENR") Top 600 Specialty Contractors for 2022. RBS joins the list for the first time, earning the rankings of 27th for Mechanical Contractor and 130th overall for Specialty Contractor. The recognition of the Company's unique capabilities and significant growth in the sector follows recent additions of R&D Mechanical, Inc. and Coastal Mechanical, LLC to Rogers Building Solutions.

RBS serves customers throughout the lifecycle of services required to build, retrofit, service and maintain their buildings and associated physical assets. RBS' significant in-house capabilities and its ability to serve customers across a geographically diverse area with service, maintenance and project delivery solutions helps drive future growth. In 2022, RBS has grown its customer base, serving critical end market customers across 20 states including the major markets of Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

"Our enduring commitment to serve our customers and build a thriving workforce with best-in-class talent continues to drive our growth," said Mike Grabham, CEO of Rogers Building Solutions. "Our business relies on our people to create sustainable, long-term growth and it is exciting to be recognized by ENR for this hard work."

About ENR Top 600

For over 40 years, the ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors ranking has not only showcased the largest specialty contractors in the U.S., but it has also measured the markets for specialty trade and subcontracting services and identified key issues and trends that have affected how firms do business. It contains the rankings by revenue of the 600 largest specialty contractors in the U.S., the previous year's rankings, revenue and the percentage of revenue by markets.

About Rogers Building Solutions

Rogers Building Solutions ("RBS") is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, and plumbing services serving high-growth, critical end markets. RBS offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative and customer centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit http://www.rogers.build.

