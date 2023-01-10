Organ Care System Market for Liver Anticipated to Register $40.5 Million During the 2019-2026 Forecast Period [90-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

Organ care system market for liver is expected to grow by 2026 due to high alcohol consumption among people. Portable handling sub-segment to be highly beneficial. Market in the North America region to witness more growth opportunities by 2026.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Organ Care System Market for Liver, By Mode Handling (Portable, Trolley Based): Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".





According to the report, the global organ care system market for liver is estimated to register a revenue of $40.5 million during the forecast period from 2019-2026.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Rising cases of end stage liver failure due to high alcohol consumption, prevalence of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle among people is the prime factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global organ care system market for liver during the 2019-2026 forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness about liver donation after circulatory death (DCD) is yet another factor expected to boost the market growth by 2026.

Opportunities: High incidence of liver diseases among people due to unhealthy lifestyle choices like alcohol consumption is the prime factor predicted to create abundant growth opportunities for the global organ care system market for liver during the forecast years. Moreover, increasing collaborations between healthcare units and transplantation centers is also projected to augment the market development by 2026.

Restraints: Shortage of human donors and high degree of risk are the prime factors to hamper the market growth.

Segments of the Market

According to the report, the global organ care system market for liver is divided into a couple of segments based on mode handling and regional analysis.

By mode of handling, the portable sub-segment is estimated to have the fastest growth rate and generate a revenue of $18.1 million during the forecast period due to less space acquisition and latest innovations in portable handling. In addition, it is also easy to handle in hospitals and clinics, thus further bolstering the sub-segment's growth during the 2019-2026 analysis timeframe.





during the forecast period due to less space acquisition and latest innovations in portable handling. In addition, it is also easy to handle in hospitals and clinics, thus further bolstering the sub-segment's growth during the 2019-2026 analysis timeframe. By regional analysis, the organ care system market for liver in North America region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate and garner a revenue of $17.4 million due to rising improvements in the post-transplant results. Moreover, the implementation of liberal policies to allow transplantation in recipients older than 65 years of age is also expected to propel the market growth in the North America region by 2026.

Significant Market Players

Some significant players of the global organ care system market for liver are

Water Medical System LLC

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

Preservation Solution Inc

Paragonix Technologies Inc

TransMedics Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

OrganOx Limited

Organ Transport System Inc

Organ Assist B.V.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in January 2022, Novartis, a Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical company, announced its partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical organization that focuses on development, discovery, and commercialization of RNA interference therapeutics, to boost the development of siRNA-based target therapy to restore functional liver cells in patients who have end-stage liver disease.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Organ Care System Market for Liver:

Organ Care System for Liver Market is Achieving Newer Heights in the Upcoming Years

