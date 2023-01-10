DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.1355
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 981706
CODE: ANXG LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 214687 EQS News ID: 1531739 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531739&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)