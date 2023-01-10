DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 115.833

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1437640

CODE: MIVO LN

ISIN: LU1681041627

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN Sequence No.: 214695 EQS News ID: 1531755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)