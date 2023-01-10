Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARTM) today is proud to announce the launch of NewborhoodTalks.com. NewborhoodTalks.com is a premier social media site providing interaction between people all over the world. It is a fast growing social media site. NewborhoodTalks.com is distinguished because it is:

Growing Rapidly - There has been amazing success in attracting users to the platform. In just three (3) months, the community grew to over fifty thousand (50,000) users. The platform was launched in India, as it is a country of 1.4 billion people and the second largest social media country, only behind China. As it continues to attract new users across the globe, NewborhoodTalks.com will continue to give the safest and most entertaining platform available.

Fully Customizable - NewborhoodTalks.com is new and aiming global. NewborhoodTalks.com is consistently working to add new features to the platform. No algorithms can stop the connections of seeing as many different feeds as one wishes to see. The concept is easy. The latest post by anyone is the first one to be seen. As new users join the platform, they can be added as friends or as a group. Just as easily, the feed can be limited to only the posts of those known.

A Feeling of Community - NewborhoodTalks.com strives to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all users. All the fun community features are on the platform such as likes, pokes, common links, who is on and what is trending. Users can also create groups and pages to connect with those whom they choose or can just scroll through the site and make new connections.

