Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company"), a world leader in molecular imprinting technology, announced today the granting of two new patents for its molecular imprinted polymers for mining applications. The first was by the Australian patent office, for molecularly imprinted polymer for the extraction of lithium, mercury, and scandium. The second patent granted by the Chinese patent office was for our unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers. Molecularly Imprinted Polymers ("MIPS") selectively bind to specific target molecules in manufacturing and other processes allowing for extraction and purification of the target molecule in the presence of other molecules that are not desirable. In addition, In the case of these two patents the developed MIPs and processes covered target utilizing MIPs to efficiently separating valuable metals from ore processing and waste streams. MIPS are the foundation of the IXOS® product line.

The United States and Canada continue to make significant investment in secure domestic supply of critical metals such as lithium and cobalt, currently processed overseas in jurisdictions which may not be relied upon in the future. Moreover, the global drive to transition to electrification and sustainable power generation continues to push demand for both precious and critical minerals. Clean, efficient metal processing technology must underpin this transition while upholding the ESG guidelines of our western economy. Sixth Wave's IXOS technology delivers these characteristics and can provide robust economic advantages.

"Patents remain a vital part of the Company's strategy and value. Issuance of these patents reinforces Sixth Wave's position as a leader of technology innovation in mining and metals recycling markets," said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave believes there are significant revenue opportunities for the Company's MIPS for metals purification currently sold under the IXOS® brand name. This technology enables the delivery of efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost solutions to our mining customers.

Sixth Wave would also like to update that Mr. Sherman McGill has completed his transition from operational tasks within the Company as part of his retirement and he will no longer remain as an officer of the Company. Mr. McGill will remain active as a director on the Board and we would like to thank him for all of his service and continued support.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company focus on nanotechnology architectures are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned features of the MIPs technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the MIPs technology are subject the risk that the MIPs technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, uncertainty of medical product development, uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if its patent application is not successful. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150830