Smart Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees report about their experience working at Smart.

This year, 95% of employees reported that when joining the company, they are made to feel welcome, 92% reported management is honest and ethical in its business practices, and 92% have felt encouraged to balance their work and personal life.

"I look at how our colleagues describe Smart, and I am proud to see them call it collaborative, diverse, and overall a team-focused environment," said Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart in the US "We can't achieve our mission to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being without our people. This recognition underscores the efforts we put into fostering a culture that makes our team proud to bring their best selves to work every day."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Smart is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, asset managers, banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with over a million savers and over $5 billion in assets. Smart supports its clients with a 750+ strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

