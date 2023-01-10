Modern Life Announces Distribution Partnership With Pacific Life to Empower Life Insurance Sales

Modern Life's technology and brokerage platform will provide access to life insurance products from Pacific Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Modern Life , a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage, announced its latest distribution partnership with Pacific Life Insurance Company . The partnership combines Pacific Life's competitive suite of life insurance products and underwriting expertise with Modern Life's state-of-the-art technology, streamlined digital journeys, and best-in-class brokerage expertise.

"We have experienced an ongoing transformation and increasing demand for digital solutions for life insurance professionals and their clients," said Dawn Behnke, Executive Vice President of the company's Consumer Markets Division. "Modern Life's digital capabilities offer an experience that meets the demand with a platform that expands the reach for our life insurance offerings."

Financial professionals will have access to Pacific Life's product portfolio through Modern Life's brokerage-optimized platform, which leverages data and analytics to expedite risk assessment, underwriting, and quoting. Additionally, Modern Life's integrated dashboard reduces common pain points financial advisors face throughout the life insurance sales process, including appointments and onboarding.

"Almost overnight, the pandemic brought the most rapid change in the 150-year history of the life insurance industry," said Michael Konialian, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Modern Life. "Modern Life helps leading financial professionals thrive in this period of lightning-fast change by providing advanced technology and brokerage solutions purposefully designed for the modern advisor."

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com .

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology solutions to digitally streamline advisors' practices and expert brokerage support. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com .

