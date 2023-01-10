Lumu Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program, Completes Incident Detection and Response Integration

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Lumu, creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in near real-time, today announced it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program as a Technology Alliance Partner and completed its first integration between Lumu Defender and Fortinet's FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW). The integration will deliver fast, automated attack detection and response across networks for Fortinet and Lumu customers alike to support open and heterogeneous technology environments.

"On average, it takes organizations 207 days to identify a data breach. This lapse of time allows cybercriminals to move freely through the network and do significant damage. As an industry, we must shorten this dwell time as much as possible," says Lumu CEO Ricardo Villadiego, "That's the genesis for Lumu's partnership with Fortinet."

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and cyberattacks such as ransomware become more destructive, early detection and response are critical when it comes to protecting customers and their users. Fortinet and Lumu enable efficient cybersecurity operations through an integrated, automated solution for network detection and response. Lumu leverages multiple sources of metadata to get a comprehensive view of an organization's network activity. FortiGate NGFWs provide Lumu with near real-time detection and response to threats found across the network.

"Lumu integrates with the tools you already have such as FortiGate next-generation firewalls from Fortinet to stop sophisticated cyber threats in near real-time." - Rich Shinnick, CEO Touchstone Security.

A Commitment to An Open Fabric Ecosystem

Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric to enable the development of integrated solutions to support secure heterogeneous vendor environments. Open integration helps to simplify IT and operational technology environments to obtain enhanced visibility and comprehensive security across networks, endpoints and clouds. The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program provides partners with program infrastructure, resources, and tools to integrate with the Security Fabric and develop joint solutions as part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

