IKIN Inc.: IKIN Names Jen Quinonez Vice President of Marketing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Jen Quinonez has joined the company as vice president of marketing. In this capacity, she will direct and oversee the planning and execution of marketing initiatives for IKIN's portfolio of advanced holographic display devices, volumetric image capture, and AI-driven processing solutions.

Quinonez most recently served as vice president of marketing for VORAGO Technologies, where she was responsible for the company's global marketing strategies. She brings over a decade of marketing experience to IKIN, having managed both digital and traditional global marketing and branding campaigns for top companies in the technology, entertainment, and education sectors.

"Jen's skillset and experience creating highly effective campaigns make her a valued addition to our team," said Joe Ward, the company's chief executive officer. "In addition to her creative skills, her effective management of both assets and people will be a great advantage for IKIN as we continue to introduce innovative holographic solutions in both the commercial and consumer sectors."

IKIN delivers innovative holographic solutions that are ideally suited for commercial and consumer applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require head gear or goggles, delivering an immersive, yet comfortable experience to users. IKIN's award-winning RYZ Platform for mobile use is comprised of the RYZ Framework for developers, the RYZ App, and the RYZ Accessory. The RYZ Framework is a comprehensive development ecosystem which includes SDK and API elements, advanced holographic display devices, and certified drag-and-drop integration with leading app development environments.

In addition, IKIN received Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Holographic Mobility Solutions. The award cited IKIN's strategy of providing proprietary technology to developers, mobile operators, and solutions providers, enabling them to integrate holograms into emerging applications and services that users may view and interact with in ambient light without the use of goggles.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the IKIN team and help the company continue to raise awareness, increase revenue, and widely introduce this important technology to consumer and enterprise clients," said Quinonez. "At its core, IKIN's technology is focused on limitless possibilities, and it will be exhilarating to see what the world creates with our groundbreaking volumetric solutions."

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023.

