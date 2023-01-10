Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Dow Jones News
10.01.2023 | 15:13
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Jan-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

10 January 2023

The Company announces that it received notification on 10 January 2023 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of EUR4.44 per share, in Frankfurt.

For further details, please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
1 
 
a)      Name                                      Harald Eisenaecher 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                                               Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                               Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
                                               easyJet plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                               2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
b)      LEI 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                               Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                                               Acquisition of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                     Volume(s) 
                                               Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                     5,000 
                                               EUR4.44 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume                    5,000 
          -- Price 
 
                                               EURO EUR4.44 
                                               2023-01-10 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                               Frankfurt 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 214736 
EQS News ID:  1531881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2023 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
