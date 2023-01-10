Andersen Global continues its European expansion efforts through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm CHG Czernich Rechtsanwälte, adding legal resources to the organization's existing presence in Austria.

Established in 1999, CHG provides legal services to companies from all business sectors. The firm works in five specialized practice groups focusing on corporate and commercial law, business law, real estate, public and procurement law, and banking and finance. Led by Managing Partner Dietmar Czernich, CHG has three locations throughout Austria in Innsbruck, Vienna and St. Johann/Kitzbühel.

"We have a deep understanding of our clients' needs and recognize the importance to deliver seamless solutions regionally and globally," Dietmar said. "As the legal space continues to become more complex, our firm's collaboration with Andersen Global allows us to expand our resources and maintain our competitive edge in the region to meet client expectations."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "For more than 20 years, CHG has honed exemplary legal knowledge that will be advantageous to our team in the region. Their addition to our global organization solidifies our comprehensive tax and legal footprint in Austria."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005152/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700