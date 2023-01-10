Muscle Stimulator Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 907.97 Million by 2030, Globally, at 3.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Muscle Stimulator Market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, 'Muscle Stimulator Market' By Product (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Functional Electrical Stimulation), By Application (Pain Management, Muscle Rehabilitation), By End-User (Physical Therapy And Rehabilitation Clinics, Hospitals), By Modality (Portable & Handheld, Tabletop), and By Geography.
As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Muscle Stimulator Market size was valued at USD 685.04 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 907.97 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030.
Muscle Stimulator Market
202 - Pages
126 - Tables
37 - Figures
Global Muscle Stimulator Market Overview
Muscle stimulators are commonly used in physical therapy to stimulate the muscles. Muscle stimulators have many applications in physical therapy such as improving blood circulation, muscle control, muscle toning, and increasing muscle strength. Using the electrical current, muscle stimulators contract the muscles which replicate the effects of exercising. Because of this application, these are widely used in the rehabilitation of patients to help them regain their muscle strength. Muscle stimulators also improve blood circulation in treated areas which further aids in improving the strength of muscles.
During the forecast period, the growing popularity of muscle stimulators is primarily expected to drive market growth. Muscle stimulators are extremely popular among physiotherapists as instead of manual methods, these are much more effective. Along with being more effective, these also save the time required for treating the patient. The rising demand for muscle stimulators in rehabilitation is estimated to further boost the market.
Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Muscle Stimulator Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.
Key Players
The "Global Muscle Stimulator Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, DJO, Medtronic, Nevro, NeuroMetrix, Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., Cogentix Medical, and Zynex Medical Cochlear.
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Muscle Stimulator Market into Product Type, Modality, Application, End User, and Geography.
- Muscle Stimulator Market, by Product Type
- Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation
- Functional Electrical Stimulation
- Interferential
- Burst Mode Alternating Current
- Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation
- Others
- Muscle Stimulator Market, by Modality
- Portable & Handheld
- Table Top
- Muscle Stimulator Market, by Application
- Pain Management
- Muscle Rehabilitation
- Muscle Atrophy
- Muscle Toning & Strengthening
- Muscle Spasticity & Spasms
- Others
- Muscle Stimulator Market, by End-User
- Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Clinics
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Care
- Muscle Stimulator Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muscle-stimulator-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-907-97-million-by-2030--globally-at-3-0-cagr-verified-market-research-301717725.html