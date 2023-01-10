Qazi Family Foundation Names Adalyce Hollis First Recipient of the Nadia Qazi Scholarship

Foundation supports first-generation college student to make a family's dreams come true

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / The Qazi Family Foundationannounced today its first recipient of The Nadia Qazi Scholarship is Adalyce Hollis, a first-generation college student studying abroad before transferring to Illinois State University in Spring 2023. Hollis will become the first in her family to earn a college degree. She plans to pursue a career in medicine as she focuses on mindfulness, community service, and positivity in spite of life's great challenges.

With a peaked interest in becoming a dietician or osteopathic doctor, Hollis continues to overcome obstacles that have taken her from the foster care system to Costa Rica and soon to the halls of Illinois State University to achieve her goal of becoming the first person in her family to graduate college.

Founded in 2021, The Qazi Family Foundation created The Nadia Qazi Scholarship to honor their beloved sister, daughter, and educator by inspiring youth to live with a sense of purpose and kindness while maintaining Nadia's love for education. Nadia Qazi was a dreamer, a doer, an educator, and a philanthropist who left this earth far too soon. Her tremendous commitment to education, humanity, and generosity prompted the Qazi Family to launch the Foundation in her memory to continue her life's work as an educator and award scholarships to young women who strive to make the world a better place. The Scholarship serves as the focal point of the Foundation's mission to create an infinite loop of kindness that distributes scholarships by encouraging the dreams of the next generation.

About The Qazi Family Foundation

The Qazi Family Foundation is a non-profit foundation dedicated to charity projects and community service in the United States and worldwide. The foundation focuses on providing educational assistance to students with great potential and the drive to advance the world. Created in honor of Nadia Qazi, The Qazi Family Foundation also organizes and administers the Nadia Qazi Scholarship Fund that awards college scholarships to deserving women.

