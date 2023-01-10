Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 Ticker-Symbol: DAU0 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2023 | 16:46
Dassault Aviation: Resumption of Rafale deliveries to France

Resumption of Rafale deliveries to France

(Saint-Cloud, France, January10, 2023) - On 29 December 2022, Dassault Aviation's Mérignac plant delivered Rafale B359 (F3R standard) to the Direction Générale de l'Armement (French defense procurement agency).

This event marks the resumption of Rafale deliveries to France after an interruption of four years.

The Rafale B359 is for the French Air and Space Force. It is part of the "tranche 4" order for 60 aircraft awarded in 2009.

In accordance with the various Military Programming Acts, deliveries to France were interrupted for budgetary reasons.

The Rafale production line was then dedicated to export orders.

A further 27 Rafale are still to be delivered for tranche 4, plus 12 Rafale ordered by France in 2021 to make up for the 12 aircraft sold to Greece.

Tranche 5 should be awarded in 2023.

In the current strategic context, the Dassault Aviation group is particularly proud to be a partner in equipping and supporting the French air force, as it has done for more than a century.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Resumption of Rafale deliveries to France (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28a37be7-1b95-4e4d-9bfc-a6cd273015c4)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
