Groves Capital Offers the Best Solutions and Guidance When Looking For Loans For Small Businesses and Individuals in the USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Groves Capital, founded by Chris Groves , is one of the best solutions, if not the best to guide people through the complex process of obtaining a loan.

Groves Capital's business spans 22 states and has 575 loan officers ready to help clients. As of today, they have lenders on their website that are connected to thousands of customers to find a solution that fits the needs of all their customers.

" Groves Capital has over 160 lenders on their platform that give each customer many solutions to find the best loan product to fit their goals. Our loan officers are true professionals who take the time to qualify and focus on our client's goals to find the loan terms that best fit their needs!" details Chris.

Chris estimates that the conditions are currently right for buying a home. In the long run, very few people regret buying a home instead of renting because of the amount of money saved month after month.

"It is important for homebuyers to understand their purchasing power and the benefits of homeownership when deciding if now is the time. In any case, buying a home will always give a positive return over the long term versus paying rent," Chris points out.

At Groves Capital, they focus on their client's financial backgrounds and overall goals, always looking for new ways to help people in the lending arena. To provide better options for clients, Chris created a new division that will focus exclusively on business and commercial lending.

"We always have an advisor on hand to go over all products and loan types, and we want our clients to be educated while trusting them to our goal is to help our clients achieve their goals," says Chris.

On the commercial side, Chris offers support with the following loans:

1031 Exchange: is a transaction that allows the seller of a commercial property to defer payment of taxes on the sale of the property if they use the funds to purchase another similar property within a specified period of time;

Hotel - Motel: this loan is a type of financing specifically designed to meet the needs of hotel and motel owners;

Mixed Use Commercial Loans: that have repayment terms ranging from 15 to 30 years, unlike government-backed mixed use loans, mixed-use commercial loans do not require the building to be owner occupied. Funding times are faster than a government-backed loan, with funding in less than 45 days.

Chris also offers other commercial loans such as office building loans; permanent commercial loans, which are a type of long-term financing used by businesses to finance a variety of purposes; loans to help small businesses access the funding they need to start, grow, or expand their operations; loans for self-storage; loans to finance equipment acquisition; loans to finance the purchase of new equipment; and loans to help small businesses access the financing they need to start, grow or expand their operations.

For more information on how to get involved and find the right loan for you, visit Groves Capital's website here .

About Groves Capital:

Groves Capital is a family owned business that helps people find the right mortgage options for them. The business has the ability to broker or be the actual lender using 120 different lending platforms, which helps them assist customers with their goals when it comes to the best product and rates.

