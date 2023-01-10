Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 17:18
SOFAR Reveals New Brand Identity and Website Reflecting Its Focus on a Net-zero Future

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage solutions reveals a new brand campaign in Shenzhen, China and Frankfurt, Germany, displaying the company's commitment to innovation and its role in powering a net-zero future.