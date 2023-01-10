ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA



ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 revenues of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.

Roche Bobois SA 2021 consolidated revenues came to €334.0 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com