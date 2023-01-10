Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQRU ISIN: FR0013344173 Ticker-Symbol: 5RO 
Frankfurt
10.01.23
08:02 Uhr
35,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,30035,40019:04
Actusnews Wire
10.01.2023 | 17:53
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 10th January 2023

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2023 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.

Annual revenueThursday 26th January 2023
Full year resultsThursday 23rd March 2023 (before market opens) - SFAF meeting at 5.30pm
Q1 2021 RevenuesMonday 24th April 2023
General AssemblyJune 2023
Q2 2021 RevenuesThursday 20th July 2023
Half-year resultsFriday 15th September 2023 (before market opens) - Conference call at 10 am
Q3 2021 RevenuesThursday 19th October 2023

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 revenues of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2021 consolidated revenues came to €334.0 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investor Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tél.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypibYslmlm6Vl25xZ51rm5dml29hm2WbbJaWyWZplZuZmm1mxpxjbJSZZnBonmxn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77971-pr_rochebobois_financial_agenda.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ROCHE BOBOIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.