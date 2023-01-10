SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 10, 2023 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:
- 249,363 shares
- 169,128.45 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
- 172,558 shares
- 146,195 euros
Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2022 and ending December 31st, 2022, the following transactions were executed:
- 1,001 purchase transactions
- 997 transactions sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
- Purchase: 445,202 shares and 664,329.33 euros
- Sale: 469,716 shares and 690,290.13 euros
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.
SRP Groupe is the holding company of Showroomprivé Group, and is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP). The Group reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.
Pour plus d'information: https://showroomprivegroup.com
|PURCHASE
|SALE
|Date
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Purchase price
|Number of sale transactions
|Shares sold
|Sale price
|Total
|1001
|445202
|664329,38
|997
|469716
|690290,18
|01/07/2022
|1
|1
|1,25
|2
|2501
|3126,25
|04/07/2022
|5
|1821
|2226,66
|1
|1
|1,26
|05/07/2022
|10
|4501
|5435,76
|1
|1
|1,26
|06/07/2022
|3
|610
|698,67
|6
|5001
|5951,14
|07/07/2022
|1
|1
|1,22
|1
|1
|1,22
|08/07/2022
|3
|892
|1048,15
|2
|2
|2,38
|11/07/2022
|9
|2501
|2919,22
|2
|2
|2,44
|12/07/2022
|3
|501
|576,16
|8
|5001
|5951,16
|13/07/2022
|3
|1001
|1187,19
|7
|2590
|3105,22
|14/07/2022
|4
|1501
|1778,7
|6
|5001
|5950,14
|15/07/2022
|7
|2001
|2331,16
|4
|3294
|3890,62
|18/07/2022
|1
|1
|1,17
|11
|12501
|14921,17
|19/07/2022
|2
|77
|93,32
|22
|22122
|28010,41
|20/07/2022
|2
|1001
|1351,32
|16
|11920
|16105,83
|21/07/2022
|11
|6001
|7891,37
|10
|2001
|2766,37
|22/07/2022
|3
|1001
|1288,29
|9
|6182
|8090,65
|25/07/2022
|6
|3001
|4050,89
|11
|6001
|8235,39
|26/07/2022
|18
|6001
|7944,37
|1
|1
|1,37
|27/07/2022
|10
|3501
|4528,3
|7
|2822
|3674,96
|28/07/2022
|9
|3501
|4291,75
|3
|1001
|1222,25
|29/07/2022
|7
|1801
|2183,69
|12
|7501
|9243,3
|01/08/2022
|6
|2806
|3437,64
|3
|1501
|1891,26
|02/08/2022
|13
|6196
|7492,36
|1
|1
|1,24
|03/08/2022
|3
|1001
|1176,19
|18
|9001
|11026,19
|04/08/2022
|1
|1
|1,25
|2
|1501
|1891,25
|05/08/2022
|1
|1
|1,25
|7
|3197
|4031,99
|08/08/2022
|4
|1301
|1616,48
|6
|1947
|2503,87
|09/08/2022
|2
|501
|616,26
|6
|3001
|3761,76
|10/08/2022
|3
|401
|495,28
|8
|2254
|2825,08
|11/08/2022
|5
|1876
|2344,63
|7
|1857
|2334,81
|12/08/2022
|5
|2001
|2506,26
|4
|1001
|1271,26
|15/08/2022
|3
|2001
|2526,27
|17
|3001
|3841,27
|16/08/2022
|1
|1
|1,29
|6
|3001
|3947,29
|17/08/2022
|24
|9226
|11480,41
|5
|1120
|1439,27
|18/08/2022
|9
|3001
|3661,23
|1
|1
|1,23
|19/08/2022
|4
|1001
|1211,21
|3
|1020
|1238,47
|22/08/2022
|4
|2001
|2391,21
|1
|1
|1,21
|23/08/2022
|1
|1
|1,17
|5
|1001
|1183,25
|24/08/2022
|2
|551
|644,69
|2
|2
|2,38
|25/08/2022
|6
|1452
|1708,88
|5
|1211
|1440,09
|26/08/2022
|5
|2001
|2351,17
|1
|1
|1,17
|29/08/2022
|7
|3001
|3451,17
|5
|1432
|1651,13
|30/08/2022
|7
|1901
|2215,16
|20
|5670
|6734,74
|31/08/2022
|14
|8100
|9466
|7
|5500
|6461
|01/09/2022
|9
|7001
|7841,15
|4
|2001
|2297,15
|02/09/2022
|7
|983
|1100,97
|5
|3001
|3403,13
|05/09/2022
|3
|1019
|1131,28
|6
|1001
|1128,34
|06/09/2022
|14
|9001
|9827,13
|7
|3100
|3433
|07/09/2022
|11
|6001
|6390,08
|4
|213
|234,28
|08/09/2022
|11
|6001
|6091,06
|2
|1001
|1031,06
|09/09/2022
|1
|1
|1,02
|13
|6001
|6271,23
|12/09/2022
|1
|1
|1,09
|6
|2789
|3047,89
|13/09/2022
|4
|1001
|1101,11
|6
|3391
|3805,71
|14/09/2022
|1
|1
|1,13
|3
|611
|696,53
|15/09/2022
|3
|16
|18,08
|2
|1001
|1141,13
|16/09/2022
|6
|2986
|3344,18
|9
|3501
|4076,13
|19/09/2022
|16
|2001
|2329,17
|9
|3001
|3541,17
|20/09/2022
|2
|1001
|1171,19
|1
|1
|1,19
|21/09/2022
|2
|1001
|1161,2
|2
|1001
|1191,2
|22/09/2022
|6
|2001
|2371,2
|2
|1001
|1201,2
|23/09/2022
|21
|7501
|8758,7
|3
|1001
|1196,2
|26/09/2022
|11
|3001
|3466,15
|2
|101
|118,65
|27/09/2022
|1
|1
|1,17
|15
|7901
|9456,67
|28/09/2022
|7
|3001
|3551,69
|3
|1418
|1696,59
|29/09/2022
|7
|3001
|3556,21
|2
|584
|703,72
|30/09/2022
|4
|1501
|1786,19
|1
|1
|1,19
|03/10/2022
|2
|1500
|1785
|14
|7094
|8697,82
|04/10/2022
|1
|1
|1,26
|7
|2807
|3578,04
|05/10/2022
|16
|7706
|9594,48
|1
|1
|1,28
|06/10/2022
|3
|1296
|1607,05
|9
|4001
|5054,25
|07/10/2022
|2
|83
|107,47
|12
|5871
|7686,62
|10/10/2022
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2011
|2726,74
|11/10/2022
|1
|1
|1,38
|8
|4001
|5666,38
|12/10/2022
|1
|1
|1,44
|1
|1
|1,44
|13/10/2022
|6
|2001
|2818,42
|2
|1001
|1431,42
|14/10/2022
|2
|162
|230,05
|18
|6501
|9388,93
|17/10/2022
|2
|201
|291,47
|11
|5001
|7469,58
|18/10/2022
|1
|1
|1,49
|2
|334
|504,32
|19/10/2022
|10
|4573
|6708,02
|10
|4738
|7199,48
|20/10/2022
|4
|1023
|1544,74
|18
|8931
|13677,7
|21/10/2022
|22
|12692
|18825,01
|17
|8001
|12291,51
|24/10/2022
|9
|3001
|4591,54
|3
|2001
|3125,54
|25/10/2022
|11
|4790
|7202,6
|13
|6001
|9221,57
|26/10/2022
|15
|10211
|15517,97
|15
|8029
|12331,81
|27/10/2022
|7
|5001
|7386,49
|7
|3501
|5390,41
|28/10/2022
|13
|5351
|8165,5
|14
|10321
|16034,65
|31/10/2022
|5
|3000
|4790
|13
|9000
|14408
|01/11/2022
|7
|3769
|6326,54
|19
|11000
|18420
|02/11/2022
|18
|6231
|10415,46
|10
|4000
|6698
|03/11/2022
|10
|8550
|14266,5
|18
|12000
|20260
|04/11/2022
|16
|9000
|15130
|19
|7100
|12003
|07/11/2022
|21
|6767
|11972,25
|27
|14475
|25853,45
|08/11/2022
|17
|7000
|12690
|18
|9425
|17297,75
|09/11/2022
|4
|2000
|3710
|3
|1000
|1880
|10/11/2022
|3
|1496
|2797,52
|3
|1000
|1890
|11/11/2022
|1
|1
|1,9
|16
|8001
|15451,9
|14/11/2022
|8
|4392
|8653,22
|3
|1001
|1991,99
|15/11/2022
|12
|7036
|13360,11
|5
|2007
|3994,1
|16/11/2022
|34
|22262
|40780,52
|1
|1
|1,9
|17/11/2022
|60
|32501
|54005,78
|5
|2001
|3591,78
|18/11/2022
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5000
|8047
|21/11/2022
|13
|6075
|9657
|9
|2070
|3312,35
|22/11/2022
|24
|19425
|29457,84
|4
|1100
|1711,5
|23/11/2022
|1
|1
|1,48
|19
|10901
|16989,98
|24/11/2022
|3
|1501
|2326,58
|3
|1001
|1596,58
|25/11/2022
|1
|1
|1,6
|15
|5931
|9449,25
|28/11/2022
|14
|4501
|7029,09
|6
|2001
|3151,59
|29/11/2022
|5
|4501
|7021,57
|6
|2001
|3186,57
|30/11/2022
|2
|1501
|2401,6
|21
|7001
|11312,6
|01/12/2022
|1
|1
|1,65
|8
|3022
|4996,93
|02/12/2022
|1
|1
|1,65
|28
|16006
|27618,65
|05/12/2022
|29
|14001
|23631,78
|3
|4
|7,02
|06/12/2022
|17
|9001
|15101,73
|6
|1102
|1885,46
|07/12/2022
|16
|7001
|11549,7
|3
|1001
|1701,7
|08/12/2022
|6
|2540
|4104,83
|2
|27
|44,08
|09/12/2022
|8
|3462
|5578,44
|3
|2001
|3251,62
|12/12/2022
|2
|1001
|1591,62
|13
|2076
|3396,83
|13/12/2022
|1
|1
|1,66
|30
|13797
|23556,81
|14/12/2022
|9
|6151
|10472,25
|13
|8224
|14473,69
|15/12/2022
|10
|3301
|5704,78
|2
|444
|799,18
|16/12/2022
|12
|4551
|7658,22
|2
|24
|41,05
|19/12/2022
|5
|2001
|3391,71
|18
|8308
|14664,31
|20/12/2022
|13
|5042
|8823,56
|1
|1
|1,79
|21/12/2022
|1
|1
|1,77
|8
|5021
|9138,27
|22/12/2022
|21
|8001
|14121,81
|1
|1
|1,81
|23/12/2022
|6
|3025
|5233,29
|10
|4001
|7101,77
|27/12/2022
|4
|2017
|3519,68
|1
|1
|1,76
|28/12/2022
|15
|6048
|10392,48
|5
|2120
|3659,2
|29/12/2022
|10
|2388
|4073,66
|9
|5144
|8920,36
|30/12/2022
|11
|4999
|8567,95
|3
|937
|1639,75
[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income
