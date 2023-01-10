Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 Ticker-Symbol: 19R 
Frankfurt
10.01.23
17:22 Uhr
1,739 Euro
-0,044
-2,47 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7171,79619:03
Actusnews Wire
10.01.2023 | 17:53
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 10, 2023 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

  • 249,363 shares
  • 169,128.45 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2022 and ending December 31st, 2022, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1,001 purchase transactions
  • 997 transactions sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 445,202 shares and 664,329.33 euros
  • Sale: 469,716 shares and 690,290.13 euros

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

SRP Groupe is the holding company of Showroomprivé Group, and is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP). The Group reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.

Pour plus d'information: https://showroomprivegroup.com

CONTACTS

ShowroomprivéTaddeo
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Relation Investisseurs+33 6 58 53 45 91
investor.relations@showroomprive.netpresse.showroomprive@taddeo.fr

PURCHASESALE
DateNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedPurchase priceNumber of sale transactionsShares soldSale price
Total1001445202664329,38997469716690290,18
01/07/2022111,25225013126,25
04/07/2022518212226,66111,26
05/07/20221045015435,76111,26
06/07/20223610698,67650015951,14
07/07/2022111,22111,22
08/07/202238921048,15222,38
11/07/2022925012919,22222,44
12/07/20223501576,16850015951,16
13/07/2022310011187,19725903105,22
14/07/2022415011778,7650015950,14
15/07/2022720012331,16432943890,62
18/07/2022111,17111250114921,17
19/07/202227793,32222212228010,41
20/07/2022210011351,32161192016105,83
21/07/20221160017891,371020012766,37
22/07/2022310011288,29961828090,65
25/07/2022630014050,891160018235,39
26/07/20221860017944,37111,37
27/07/20221035014528,3728223674,96
28/07/2022935014291,75310011222,25
29/07/2022718012183,691275019243,3
01/08/2022628063437,64315011891,26
02/08/20221361967492,36111,24
03/08/2022310011176,1918900111026,19
04/08/2022111,25215011891,25
05/08/2022111,25731974031,99
08/08/2022413011616,48619472503,87
09/08/20222501616,26630013761,76
10/08/20223401495,28822542825,08
11/08/2022518762344,63718572334,81
12/08/2022520012506,26410011271,26
15/08/2022320012526,271730013841,27
16/08/2022111,29630013947,29
17/08/202224922611480,41511201439,27
18/08/2022930013661,23111,23
19/08/2022410011211,21310201238,47
22/08/2022420012391,21111,21
23/08/2022111,17510011183,25
24/08/20222551644,69222,38
25/08/2022614521708,88512111440,09
26/08/2022520012351,17111,17
29/08/2022730013451,17514321651,13
30/08/2022719012215,162056706734,74
31/08/20221481009466755006461
01/09/2022970017841,15420012297,15
02/09/202279831100,97530013403,13
05/09/2022310191131,28610011128,34
06/09/20221490019827,13731003433
07/09/20221160016390,084213234,28
08/09/20221160016091,06210011031,06
09/09/2022111,021360016271,23
12/09/2022111,09627893047,89
13/09/2022410011101,11633913805,71
14/09/2022111,133611696,53
15/09/202231618,08210011141,13
16/09/2022629863344,18935014076,13
19/09/20221620012329,17930013541,17
20/09/2022210011171,19111,19
21/09/2022210011161,2210011191,2
22/09/2022620012371,2210011201,2
23/09/20222175018758,7310011196,2
26/09/20221130013466,152101118,65
27/09/2022111,171579019456,67
28/09/2022730013551,69314181696,59
29/09/2022730013556,212584703,72
30/09/2022415011786,19111,19
03/10/20222150017851470948697,82
04/10/2022111,26728073578,04
05/10/20221677069594,48111,28
06/10/2022312961607,05940015054,25
07/10/2022283107,471258717686,62
10/10/2022000720112726,74
11/10/2022111,38840015666,38
12/10/2022111,44111,44
13/10/2022620012818,42210011431,42
14/10/20222162230,051865019388,93
17/10/20222201291,471150017469,58
18/10/2022111,492334504,32
19/10/20221045736708,021047387199,48
20/10/2022410231544,7418893113677,7
21/10/2022221269218825,0117800112291,51
24/10/2022930014591,54320013125,54
25/10/20221147907202,61360019221,57
26/10/2022151021115517,9715802912331,81
27/10/2022750017386,49735015390,41
28/10/20221353518165,5141032116034,65
31/10/202253000479013900014408
01/11/2022737696326,54191100018420
02/11/202218623110415,461040006698
03/11/202210855014266,5181200020260
04/11/20221690001513019710012003
07/11/202221676711972,25271447525853,45
08/11/20221770001269018942517297,75
09/11/2022420003710310001880
10/11/2022314962797,52310001890
11/11/2022111,916800115451,9
14/11/2022843928653,22310011991,99
15/11/202212703613360,11520073994,1
16/11/2022342226240780,52111,9
17/11/2022603250154005,78520013591,78
18/11/2022000750008047
21/11/20221360759657920703312,35
22/11/2022241942529457,84411001711,5
23/11/2022111,48191090116989,98
24/11/2022315012326,58310011596,58
25/11/2022111,61559319449,25
28/11/20221445017029,09620013151,59
29/11/2022545017021,57620013186,57
30/11/2022215012401,621700111312,6
01/12/2022111,65830224996,93
02/12/2022111,65281600627618,65
05/12/2022291400123631,78347,02
06/12/202217900115101,73611021885,46
07/12/202216700111549,7310011701,7
08/12/2022625404104,8322744,08
09/12/2022834625578,44320013251,62
12/12/2022210011591,621320763396,83
13/12/2022111,66301379723556,81
14/12/20229615110472,2513822414473,69
15/12/20221033015704,782444799,18
16/12/20221245517658,2222441,05
19/12/2022520013391,7118830814664,31
20/12/20221350428823,56111,79
21/12/2022111,77850219138,27
22/12/202221800114121,81111,81
23/12/2022630255233,291040017101,77
27/12/2022420173519,68111,76
28/12/202215604810392,48521203659,2
29/12/20221023884073,66951448920,36
30/12/20221149998567,9539371639,75

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mphukcmXZZnImmmeY5hnaGmZb5ySxGWblpSemmppY5aZm5tmxplpnMjJZnBonmxs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77976-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SHOWROOMPRIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.