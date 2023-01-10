Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Walton LLC USA ("Walton USA"), whose mission is to bring sustainability to the global electronics industry, successfully debuted its green technologies at the January 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. For four days, Walton USA displayed its new designs, which were developed by its engineers at its Texas R&D center, and answered questions from attendees about its vision for the future of technology in North and South America.

The Managing Director/CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Golam Murshed, believes that CES 2023 was especially meaningful for Walton USA because its team members revealed the cutting-edge technology the company hopes will lead the industry in a more sustainable direction.

"We had a wonderful time showing attendees that the impossible can become possible," says Murshed. "Walton USA amazed people with its products, which aims to help make the electronics industry greener in the United States and worldwide."

Tasriqul Islam, the Vice President of Walton USA, states that the company's participation at CES 2023 is ushering in new opportunities for its penetration of the global electronics and technology industry.

"Walton's products continue to receive an overwhelming response from consumers in North and South America," Islam says. "We are working hard to meet the growing demand by launching products online and in stores in both markets."

In 2023, the company will be partnering with a major audio corporation that will supply the speakers for its televisions. Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Chief Business Officer of Walton TV confirms, "We will be introducing a new line of televisions that feature state-of-the-art sound quality. We look forward to rolling out our products in the United States and around the globe and to showing consumers the future of sustainable electronics."

Walton LLC USA launched in 2022 with the opening of its R&D facility in Texas, where its engineers work to innovate new product designs and quality standards for the international electronics sector. Walton LLC USA will soon be launching operations all over North and South America so that the drive to sustainability in technology will continue.

