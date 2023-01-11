San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Waze To Wealth, a San Jose, California-based financial services team, is implementing holistic tax-advantaged wealth planning strategies to assist Silicon Valley tech professionals in meeting their financial goals. The company includes Financial Professional Tom Southard, a former technology executive who now supports tech professionals by troubleshooting their finances as a licensed professional and Certified Retirement Counselor.

"A worry-free retirement requires thoughtful planning and execution," said Tom Southard. "We make comprehensive and well-thought plans to optimize advantages for our clients."

Waze to Wealth takes a broad view of their client's financial situation as they put together a tailored plan for a client's future. The plan leverages a diversified portfolio of assets, while also examining tax risks. In addition to a client's participation in a company retirement plan, the group analyzes the impact of a variety of additional solutions and products that include lesser-known tax-advantaged strategies. These include, as appropriate, alternative investments, annuities and cash-value life insurance. Overall, the optimal plan can reduce exposure to a variety of risks, such as market downturns, taxes, disability, loss of life, and longevity too.

"Clients differ as to how they define 'financial freedom'; we have the tools and knowledge to guide them on their journey," added Southard. "Navigating finances isn't easy to do without assistance."

Waze To Wealth is composed of financial professionals teaming with Thrive Wealth Solutions to offer a broad range of licensed financial advice and services. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with local experienced professionals, the team services clients throughout the U.S, preparing young and mature families for life. The group provides personal financial planning, business continuity for business owners and long-term care solutions. Learn more at wazetowealth.com.

