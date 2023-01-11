

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said Tuesday that it has delivered 152 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 99 commercial airplane delivered in the year-ago quarter.



It delivered 110 737s, two 747s, twelve 767s, six 777s and twenty two 787s.



For the year-to-date 2022, the company delivered a total of 480 commercial airplanes.



The company said it will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25.



In a separate press release, Boeing reported 774 commercial orders in 2022 after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company's twin-aisle airplanes.



Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes.



As of December 31, 2022, the Commercial Airplanes backlog is 4,578 jets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de