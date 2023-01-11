

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased in November to the lowest level in nearly two years, preliminary figures of a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 97.6 in November from 98.6 in the previous month.



Further, this was the lowest score since December 2020, when it was 96.5.



The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, also weakened to a 6-month low of 99.1 in November from 99.6 in the previous month.



At the same time, the lagging index improved to 100.9 in November from 99.2 in the preceding month.



