

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a contract from SSE Renewables to supply 29 N117/3600 turbines for the 'Yellow River' wind farm in Ireland. The contract also includes service for the turbines post commissioning.



Financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.



Delivery and installation work in County Offaly are scheduled to start at the end of 2023.



SSE Renewables is a developer and operator of renewable energy in the UK and Ireland.



