Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Dow Jones News
11.01.2023 | 08:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration 11-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director Declaration

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

11 January 2023

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67(2), Dalata Hotel Group plc notifies that Elizabeth McMeikan, a non-executive director of the Company, will join Nicholas PLC as a non-executive director on 1st February 2023, before becoming Non-Executive Chair on the 26th April 2023.

ENDs

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR220.2 million and a profit after tax of EUR46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  214757 
EQS News ID:  1532081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
