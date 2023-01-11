DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the second Supplemental Base Prospectus AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the second Supplemental Base Prospectus AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC 11-Jan-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the second Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "second Supplemental")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Second Supplemental approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation

Dublin, January 11, 2023

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the second Supplemental to the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 12 may 2022.

The second Supplemental to the Prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on January 5, 2023.

The Base Prospectus, its first and second Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus, its first and second Supplemental are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

