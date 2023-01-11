

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) Wednesday said it expects headline Group profit before tax and exceptional items for the year ended January 28, 2023 to be at the higher end of the market expectations range 933 million pounds- 985 million pounds, due to the positive performance through the second half to date.



The company had reported full-year headline Group profit before tax and exceptional items of 947.2 million pounds last year.



Additionally JD Sports sees headline profit before tax for the full year ending February 3, 2024 to be more than 1 billion pounds.



