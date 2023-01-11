Anzeige
11.01.2023 | 08:54
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 10

[11.01.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BN4GXL6323,379,000.00EUR0202,523,590.668.6626
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0880,401.3387.3414
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BMQ5Y5571,178,600.00EUR0117,294,241.5099.52
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BMDWWS85134,202.00USD014,240,425.96106.1119
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BN0T9H7057,519.00GBP06,006,314.07104.4231
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BKX90X67113,641.00EUR011,625,232.73102.2979
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE00BKX90W5042,189.00CHF04,109,161.0297.3989
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD062,745,905.888.9822
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.01.23IE000L1I4R943,000,000.00USD030,050,269.9610.0168
