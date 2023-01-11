Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 10
[11.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|202,523,590.66
|8.6626
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|880,401.33
|87.3414
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,294,241.50
|99.52
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,240,425.96
|106.1119
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,006,314.07
|104.4231
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,625,232.73
|102.2979
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,109,161.02
|97.3989
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,745,905.88
|8.9822
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,050,269.96
|10.0168
