

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury(J) PLC (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) said it now expects underlying profit before tax for the year to March 2023 to be towards the upper end of the guidance range of 630 million pounds to 690 million pounds. The Group additionally expects to generate retail free cashflow of around 600 million pounds, ahead of previous guidance of at least 500 million pounds.



For the third quarter, retail sales, excluding fuel, were up 5.2% year-over-year. Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.9%. Grocery sales were up 5.6% and General Merchandise sales rose 4.6%.



The Group noted that third quarter Grocery sales were 12.5% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.



Christmas Retail sales, excluding fuel, were up 7.1% year-over-year, with Grocery sales up 7.1%, General Merchandise sales up 7.4% and Clothing sales up 5.1%.



