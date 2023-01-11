MPC Therapeutics (MPC Tx), a Swiss biotechnology company focused on metabolism and rejuvenation, today announced the closing of its CHF 1.5 million seed-funding round. Funds will serve to advance MPC Tx's proprietary small molecule towards clinical trials and open new therapeutic applications. The funding round was led by Plutus Investment Group, a London-based family office, and received additional funding from business angels.

MPC Therapeutics spun-off from University of Geneva (UNIGE) in 2018 to develop molecules able to modulate mitochondrial function and trigger cellular re-programming to fight cancer and degenerative diseases. Based on the pioneering work of Prof. Jean-Claude Martinou, the company was able to screen, optimize and patent small molecule compounds which specifically inhibit the Mitochondrial Pyruvate Carrier (MPC).

Improving cell immunotherapies against cancer

The MPC Tx's lead program aims to improve the performance and durability of CAR-T cell therapy. Preparation of CAR-T cells in the presence of the MPC Therapeutics' compound have been shown in different preclinical cancer models to dramatically improve survival compared to standard CAR-T cells.

Raphaël Martinou, CEO and co-founder of MPC Therapeutics said: "CAR-T cell therapies give hope to patients that failed to respond to earlier cancer treatments, yet too often these patients still relapse one year after CAR-T cell therapy. Reprogramming T-cells by modulating their metabolism could really transform sub-optimal treatments into highly performing life-saving ones."

Towards a 2024 clinical trial and diversification in alopecia

The seed investment funding will enable MPC Tx to advance its T-cell therapy adjuvant programme into the clinic by 2024. In addition, as modulating mitochondrial function has been shown to promote stem cell proliferation, the team plans to position its proprietary molecules as novel treatments for alopecia

Mohammed Jamal, CEO and founder of Plutus Investment Group, said "We are happy to have invested in MPC Therapeutics, this expands our reach into life sciences. MPC Therapeutics have world-class expertise and can become a leading biotech in the rapidly-growing cell therapies and cell rejuvenation markets."

About MPC Therapeutics

MPC Therapeutics believe that mitochondria represent untapped therapeutic targets. Based on a deep understanding of cell metabolism and medicinal chemistry, it develops a new generation of small molecules able to modulate mitochondrial function, changing cell behaviour and reversing the course of disease.

