Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INDW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 442.2804

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17794

CODE: INDW LN

ISIN: LU0533033584

