DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.8065

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8008049

CODE: GOVU LN

ISIN: LU1437016204

