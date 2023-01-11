DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0092

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 697726

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN

