DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0092
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 697726
CODE: US37 LN
ISIN: LU1407888996
