DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.3432
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4304351
CODE: ASIL LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
