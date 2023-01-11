Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 
Frankfurt
11.01.23
08:04 Uhr
1,010 Euro
-0,020
-1,94 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.01.2023 | 09:58
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 11-Jan-2023 / 08:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 January 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as Non-Executive Director of Nichols plc ("Nichols"), the diversified soft drinks group, with effect from 1 February 2023 and will join its Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees. Elizabeth is expected to be appointed as Nichols' Non-Executive Chair at its Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023.

Elizabeth's role at Nichols is not expected to impact her ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                             www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan                           Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                                         www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  214960 
EQS News ID:  1532353 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
