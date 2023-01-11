Anzeige
11.01.2023
Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1577

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 764435

CODE: PR1T LN

ISIN: LU2182388665

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2182388665 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1T LN 
Sequence No.:  214976 
EQS News ID:  1532589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

