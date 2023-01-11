DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.9524
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5401840
CODE: EMXG LN
ISIN: LU2345046655
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN Sequence No.: 214994 EQS News ID: 1532625 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532625&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 11, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)