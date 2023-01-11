DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.9212
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1349738
CODE: PRUK LN
ISIN: LU2182388152
