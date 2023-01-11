DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CSWG; CSWU) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023 11-Jan-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on January 27th, 2023.

-- As part of these mergers, LU0603946798 will be absorbed by LU1681044993 on January 27th, 2023. Only theReceiving ETF (LU1681044993) is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

-- The two LSE listings of the Receiving ETF will not be impacted by the operation.

-- The Name and the Benchmark Index of the Receiving ETF will remain same.

-- Also find attached the Notice related to this merger operation.

-- Please find below a summary table:

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange the Receiving ETF (at Open) CSWG London No impact AMUNDI MSCI MSCI Daily Net LN GBX Stock (already live) LU1681044993 Synthetic SWITZERLAND UCITS TR Switzerland 0.25% CHF Exchange ETF - CHF (C) Euro CSWU USD SIX No impact LN (already live) Absorbed ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock Last Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor SPI® SPI® Total LU0603946798 Synthetic UCITS ETF - I Return (TR) 0.40% CHF ETF not listed on the London Stock Exchange D Index

