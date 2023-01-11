Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.01.2023 | 10:31
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CSWG; CSWU) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023 11-Jan-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 27/1/2023

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on January 27th, 2023.

-- As part of these mergers, LU0603946798 will be absorbed by LU1681044993 on January 27th, 2023. Only theReceiving ETF (LU1681044993) is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

-- The two LSE listings of the Receiving ETF will not be impacted by the operation.

-- The Name and the Benchmark Index of the Receiving ETF will remain same.

-- Also find attached the Notice related to this merger operation.

-- Please find below a summary table: 

Receiving ETFs 
                                  ETF    Trading Stock   First Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange the Receiving ETF (at 
                                                 Open) 
                                    CSWG      London  No impact 
             AMUNDI MSCI     MSCI Daily Net      LN   GBX   Stock   (already live) 
LU1681044993 Synthetic  SWITZERLAND UCITS  TR Switzerland 0.25% CHF         Exchange 
             ETF - CHF (C)    Euro 
                                    CSWU  USD   SIX    No impact 
                                    LN            (already live) 
Absorbed ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index      TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   Last Trading day of the 
                                CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) 
             Lyxor SPI®   SPI® Total 
LU0603946798 Synthetic  UCITS ETF - I Return (TR)   0.40% CHF ETF not listed on the London Stock Exchange 
             D       Index

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Notice_Amundi MSCI Switzerland_Absorbing sub-fund_GB_EN

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681044993, LU1681044993 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CSWG; CSWU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 214873 
EQS News ID:  1532049 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.