

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales recovered in November, driven by growth in both food and non-food goods as households spent more amid high inflation.



The value of retail sales rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Sales of food goods grew 0.6 percent monthly in November, and sales of non-food products also showed a positive growth of 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales climbed at a faster pace of 4.4 percent in November, following a 1.2 percent increase in October. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



Online sales were 4.7 percent higher in November compared to last year versus a 5.7 percent rise a month ago.



Data also showed that the volume of retail sales remained flat compared to October, while it fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier due to a sharp fall in sales of food products.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de