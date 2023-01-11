Singulator 100 and Singulator 200 Systems and components to be available through local distributor in Spain and Portugal.

S2 Genomics, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Bonsailab for the promotion, sales, and support of S2 Genomics' Singulator 100 and 200 systems and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in Spain and Portugal.

"The Iberian Peninsula is experiencing rapid growth across all areas of single cell genomics and cell biology. We are very excited about the partnership between S2 Genomics and Bonsailab to provide their customers with improved, fully automated tissue dissociation solutions for the wide range of single-cell applications," said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, S2 Genomics' Chief Executive Officer. "The strategic partnership with Bonsailab continues to expand our growing network of strategic partners to create a value-added global supply chain for our single-cell customers," said Dr. Ravi Vinayak, Vice President of global channel sales for S2 Genomics.

S2 Genomics' Singulator 100 and Singulator 200 systems provide consistent isolation of single-cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples, essential to producing high-quality single-cell data from difficult tissue types. The Singulator system uses single-use disposable cartridges and proprietary reagents to automate tissue dissociation in a convenient workflow. In addition, the system allows users to create their own dissociation protocols, use their own reagents, and dissociate tissue at low temperature to minimize changes to cell transcriptomes.

Rafael Calderon, General Manager of Bonsailab noted, "We are excited to be working with S2 Genomics to bring the Singulator systems to market and expand our product portfolio for single cell genomics and cell biology applications. The Singulator can facilitate workflows for our customers working with a variety of sample types and applications, including clinical research."

About S2 Genomics, Inc

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics' technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology applications, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

S2 Genomics, the S2 Genomics logo, and Singulator are trademarks of S2 Genomics, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005022/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Ravi Vinayak, S2 Genomics, Inquiries@s2genomics.com.