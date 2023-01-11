The Netherlands Car Rental market is projected to show significant growth, contributing ~ €4k Mn by 2027F with an expected Increase in Travel Expenditure and Rising Foreign Visitors: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Rentals in Netherlands is one of the growing markets in the European region with multiple players offering customer oriented mobility services along with short term leasing companies. Multiple international players are expected to enter and capture the market with increase in consumer demand in near future.





The Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, belonging to the central region is expected to have a large number of international tourists for business and leisure purposes in near future.

It is expected that the share of EVs will rise to 25.0% as Netherlands is planning to shift towards electric mobility, being taxed less as compared to other cars.

is planning to shift towards electric mobility, being taxed less as compared to other cars. With rising internet penetration and ownership of smartphones, it is expected that customers will make bookings online as it is more convenient for bookings with additional discounts and saving time.

The Rising demand for Rental Cars: It is expected that Car Rentals in the Netherlands will go beyond in near future owing to trends like demand from the working population for business and leisure, replacing ownership with rental and car sharing due to parking permits, and space availability issues in the country. With the surge in the working-class population to travel by cab aggregators avoiding public transportation. Also, with the rising demand for rental cars and short-term car leasing for personal choice.

Rising Internet Penetration and Ownership of Smartphones: Un-Organized channel is likely to fall as business corporates, and international tourists prefer security for renting cars. Less percentage of the Dutch population is to prefer unorganized as rental prices are cheaper. As with rising internet penetration and ownership of smartphones, it is expected that customers will make bookings online as it is more convenient for bookings with additional discounts and saving time.

Taxis & rental cars to be zero-emission by 2025: The Netherlands was chosen as the next logical destination in the country, as the other two big economies in Europe, France, and Spain, have several regulations and strong taxi unions. In the coming years, the Netherlands is to restrict all newly registered taxis and rental cars in the big cities to zero-emission vehicles after 2025. Other parts of the country are allowed until 2030.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Netherlands Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven by Increasing Demand from the Working-age Population and Expansion of the Tourism and Travel Industry" observed the potential of the Car Rental Market in the Netherlands. The expansion of the tourism industry with rising foreign tourists in the Netherlands and On- Demand for transportation, the rising need for transportation options in the Netherlands, and increasing demand from customers along with government incentives on electric vehicles are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Netherlands Car Rental Market is expected to grow at 13.7% CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F owing to the increasing demand from the working-age population and expansion of the tourism and travel Industry.

Key Segments Covered:-

Netherlands Car Rental Market

By Market Structure

Organized market

Unorganized market

By Type of Vehicles

Small Cars/ Hatchbacks

Sedans

SUVs

Others

By ICE/EV

ICE (Internal Combustion Engine

Electric Vehicles

By Region

Central

South

North

By Mode of Booking

Online

Offline

By Client

Business

Leisure

By Pick-up

Off-Airport

On-Airport

Key Target Audience:-

Car Rental Companies aiming to establish in the Netherlands

Netherlands automotive industries

automotive industries Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Venture Capitalist targeting the car rental market

Automotive industry association

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P- 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Car Rental Company

Avis Budget Group

Hertz

Euro Mobil

Rent a Car

Europcar

SIXT

Enterprise

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Automotive Industry in the Netherlands

Overview and Genesis of Car Rental Market in Netherlands

Ecosystem of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Business Cycle and Value Chain Analysis of Car Rental Market in Netherlands

Netherlands Car Rental Market Sizing, 2017- 2022P

Car Rental Market Sizing, 2017- 2022P Market Segmentations of Car Rental Market in Netherlands (by Market Structure, by Type of Vehicle, by ICE/ EV, by Mode of Booking, by Pick-up, by Client, by Region), 2022P

(by Market Structure, by Type of Vehicle, by ICE/ EV, by Mode of Booking, by Pick-up, by Client, by Region), 2022P Snapshots on Car Sharing, Cab Aggregators, Car Pooling/ Ride, Self- Driven Cars and Bike Aggregators

SWOT Analysis of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Growth Drivers of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Government Regulations And Incentives of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Trends and Developments of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Challenges of Netherlands Car Rental Market

Competitive Analysis of Car Rental Market in Netherlands

End User Analysis of Car Rental Market in Netherlands

Future Outlook and Projections of Car Rental Market in Netherlands , 2022P-2027F

, 2022P-2027F Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Bahrain Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F-- Driven by Type of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), by Type of Car (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV, Van, Crossover, Others), By Vehicle Type (Economy cars, Luxury cars)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Bahrain car rental market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period of 2017P-2027F This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for car rental services from tourists, business travelers, and locals. Additionally, the increasing number of international flights to Bahrain and the growing disposable income of the population are expected to further drive the growth of the market.

Japan Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F-- By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Type of Vehicle (Small Cars/ Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs and Others) and By Booking Mode (Online and Offline)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Japan Car Rental Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising population and increasing demand from tourists for business and leisure purposes hiring rental cars. The Japan Car Rental market is projected to show a significant growth of CAGR ~% in the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F, with increase in travel expenditure, rising demand for rental cars, increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising population and increasing demand from tourists for business and leisure purposes hiring rental cars.

Egypt Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F -- Driven by Increasing Internet penetration, On-Demand Services, boost in tourism and Government Initiatives in infrastructure

The Egypt Car Rental Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute ~ Bn by 2027F with increase in tourism, on-demand services and government initiatives. The growth rate of total fleet size is anticipated to increase over the period with surge in working class population along with government incentives and policies.

KSA Car Rental and Leasing Market Outlook to 2027F -- Driven by Infrastructure Development, Growing Tourism and Diversification of Economy

The KSA Car Rental and Leasing Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to growing tourism, vision 2030 and introduction of EVs. With the booming logistics sector and Last Mile Delivery, the last major milestone in the supply chain process, where the item is sent out from a local warehouse or fulfillment center for its final delivery to the customer, we expect a rise in demand for pick-up truck rentals.

Indonesia Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F -- Segmented by Market Structure (Organized Market and Unorganized Market), By Type of Vehicles (Small Cars/Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUV and Others), By Mode of Booking (Online and Offline)

Indonesia's car rental market is projected to witness a CAGR of ~% between 2022 to 2027F. Travel & Tourism Industry in Indonesia is a major contributor to the GDP and employment of that country. It has become a key focus area for the Indonesian Government's growth strategy. The number of international travellers arriving in Indonesia has been on a constant rise over the years. This is expected to support the growth of the car rental market as travellers prefer booking cars in advance for their trips for the sake of convenience.

