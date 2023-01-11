Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market to be Worth $20.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unsaturated polyester resin market size is expected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% 2023 to 2030. Developments in the building and construction industry and applications of tanks and pipes are likely to drive demand for isophthalic acid in these end-use industries. Moreover, the increase in the use of environmentally friendly and energy-saving products is also expected to positively affect the market.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market was valued at USD 12.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Orthopthalic occupied the largest revenue share on account of its higher price and increasing usage in construction, electronics, and automotive sectors.

DCPD emerged as the fastest growing product segment in Europe and North America as it exhibits properties such as high deflection temperature, high resistance to chemical corrosion, and high impact resistance.

and as it exhibits properties such as high deflection temperature, high resistance to chemical corrosion, and high impact resistance. Rising demand for environment-friendly and energy saving products & solutions is expected to drive this market.

The marine end-use segment accounted for over 6% of the global market revenue share in 2022 and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over forecast period.

Stringent environmental rules and regulations and focus on indoor air quality is anticipated to drive the isophthalic unsaturated polyester resin.

Increasing investment from government and private institutions in the building and construction sector is projected to contribute to the demand for these resins.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic), By End-use, By Form (Liquid Form, Powder Form), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Growth & Trends

Favorable government regulations and infrastructure development initiatives such as increased foreign investment, subsidy provisions, and trade promotion are expected to increase demand for unsaturated polyester resin products over the forecast period. For instance, some of the development initiatives include the O'Hare and LaGuardia airport project in the United States, the Beijing airport expansion in China, the Government of India's Make in India initiative, etc.

It is expected that increased demand for unsaturated polyester resin products capable of operating at high temperatures and aggressive environments will encourage their use in the construction industry. The unsaturated polyester resin composite has allowed consumers to select products for a specific end-use from a wide range of options. The expansion of product distribution channels has also made products available to users, which has been the driving force behind the growth of the unsaturated polyester resin market..

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unsaturated polyester resin market on the basis of basis of application, end-use, form, and region

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

DCPD

Orthopthalic

Isopthalic

Others

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Building & Construction

Tanks & Pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial Stones

Others

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Region Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market

AOC, LLC

INEOS

BASF SE

Polynt

LERG SA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

U-PICA Company. Ltd.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

CIECH Group

Dow Inc.

UPC Group

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Deltech Corporation

Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

Qualipoly Chemical Corp.

