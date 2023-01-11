Acute Migraine Treatment Market Value to Exceed US$ 7.9 Billion by 2031, Reveals Transparency Market Research

Focus on cost-effective treatment for acute migraine is expected to propel demand for new medications and therapies among patients

Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant opportunities in the next few years, driven by rise in patient population

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in demand for effective treatments for acute migraine is propelling the development of new therapies and medications. Availability of affordable treatments for migraine and its symptoms has broadened the acute migraine treatment market outlook. The acute migraine treatment market size stood at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021.





Recent acute migraine treatment market trends indicate that CGRP antagonists are emerging as an effective and convenient treatment for migraine and symptoms associated with acute migraine headache. Demand for medications that help prevent progression of migraine attacks is likely to create significant revenues for companies in the next few years. The TMR study reveals that surge in adoption of over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers and prescription medications has propelled revenues of pharmaceutical companies in the market.

Key Findings of Study

Demand for Effective and Affordable Treatments to Drive Revenues: Increase in awareness about various risk factors is a key trend boosting the market outlook. Rise in availability of affordable treatments for migraine is generating substantial revenues for companies in the market. Demand for effective treatments is expected to fuel the development of new therapies that are effective in prevention or treatment of acute migraine attacks. Preventive medications for migraine have gained traction among the patient population.

Rise in Prevalence of Migraine Fuels Sales of Oral Medications: Migraine poses a high health burden among patients of all age groups as it is one of the most prevalent neurological disorders. Rise in sales of oral medications can be ascribed to demand for these as the first line of treatment for the condition. Substantial adoption of oral medications as first-line drugs to treat mild or moderate migraine attacks is a case in point. Demand for cost-effective first-line treatments for various symptoms of migraines is expected to create lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.

Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about the debilitating impact of migraine on patients' quality of life is a key factor driving the acute migraine treatment industry growth

High prevalence and morbidity of migraine is a key trend that has spurred the need for medications that can prevent or treat the symptoms of a migraine attack. Migraine has been a significant contributor to the disability-adjusted life years lost due to neurological disorders in several countries in the last few years.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global acute migraine treatment market. Its dominance can be ascribed to rise in incidence of migraine. Revenue growth in the region was led by the presence of several globally prominent companies in the region, and substantial R&D on novel treatments has fuelled the growth opportunities in the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at an attractive CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2031. The market growth is propelled by substantial demand for the treatment of acute migraine.

Competition Landscape

The landscape of the global acute migraine treatment industry is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Key players strive to expand their product portfolio and engage in mergers and acquisitions in order to gain acute migraine treatment market shares.

Prominent companies operating in the acute migraine treatment market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Acute Migraine Treatment Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Triptans



CGRP Antagonist



NSAID Drugs



Beta-adrenergic Blockers



Ergot Alkaloids



Others

Route of Administration

Oral



Injection



Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

