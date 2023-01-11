Company to Host Conference Call on February 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET -

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that monotherapy dose escalation results of the ongoing Phase I/II trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, will be presented at the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, being held February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco, California. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET, the Company will host a conference call with BT8009 investigator Dr. Capucine Baldini (Medical Oncologist, Gustave Roussy) and Dr. Daniel Petrylak (Professor of Medicine and Genitourinary Oncology, Yale School of Medicine) to discuss the data being presented.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: BT8009-100: A Phase I/II Study of a Novel Bicyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate BT8009 in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Associated with Nectin-4 Expression, Including Urothelial Cancer

Abstract #: 498

Presenter: Capucine Baldini, M.D., on behalf of the BT8009-100 investigators

Session Title: Poster Session B: Prostate Cancer and Urothelial Carcinoma

Date/Time: Friday, February 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. ET

Conference Call Details

Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the data being presented. To access the call, please dial (866) 652-5200 (domestic) or (412) 317-6060 (international) and provide the Conference ID 10174689. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors Media section of the Bicycle website, bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

