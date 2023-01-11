BIAL partners with Scientist.com to improve and digitize internal R&D

Scientist.com, the biopharma industry's leading R&D platform, today announced the launch of a private online marketplace for BIAL. The partnership will connect BIAL researchers with over 4,000 pre-signed service providers available on Scientist.com's digital platform.

"As a leading Neuroscience R&D pharmaceutical company, we understand the importance of having reliable access to information, efficient processes and the right resources. That is why we are excited to partner with Scientist.com to streamline our R&D efforts and connect with the best scientific research partners and solution providers," said Joerg Holenz, General Manager of BIAL R&D. "With this partnership, we can better focus on what matters most: delivering innovative solutions to cure diseases."

BIAL is an R&D focused pharmaceutical company that is headquartered in Portugal and has operations in various locations around the world, notably in the most competitive European pharmaceutical markets. The company is committed to discovering, developing and bringing to market innovative medicines. BIAL's main focus is on two therapeutic areas: Parkinson's Disease, which affects more than 10 million people globally, and epilepsy, which impacts over 50 million people worldwide.

"At Scientist.com, we are committed to supporting companies like BIAL that are dedicated to improving the lives of people living with neurological diseases. BIAL's innovative medications are making a real impact on a global scale, and we are proud to partner with them and support their commitment to discovering and developing new treatments in the neurosciences. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com.

Scientist.com currently operates award-winning research marketplaces for 24 of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotech companies and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The company's Science as a Service platform digitizes a company's entire research operations, enabling researchers to focus more of their time on experimental design and results analysis. Scientist.com helps researchers outsource everything but the genius.

About BIAL

BIAL is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company aiming to improve people's lives worldwide. With 98 years of experience, BIAL is strongly committed to therapeutic innovation, consistently investing over 20% of its annual turnover in R&D, being neurosciences its major area of research. Based on its own innovative medicines and with a consistent partnering program, BIAL has extended its presence worldwide. The company has ten affiliates in three different continents Europe, America and Africa and its products are present in fifty countries, fulfilling its purpose of making a real difference in the lives of people all over the world.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

